Odds to Win 2023 MAC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
At +160 and +260, respectively, Toledo and Ohio are the two favorites to win the MAC in 2023. Before making a bet on the MAC winner, let's go over the full list of contenders along with their odds.
Want to place a futures bet on the MAC winner? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Odds to Win the MAC
|Team
|Odds to Win MAC
|Toledo
|+160
|Ohio
|+260
|Eastern Michigan
|+800
|Miami (OH)
|+800
|Buffalo
|+900
|Northern Illinois
|+1200
|Central Michigan
|+3000
|Akron
|+3000
|Ball State
|+3000
|Bowling Green
|+3000
|Western Michigan
|+8000
|Kent State
|+20000
Bet on college football futures now at BetMGM!
MAC Upcoming Games
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
- Ohio Bobcats at San Diego State Aztecs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Fox Sports 1
- Kent State Golden Flashes at UCF Knights 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1
- Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Western Michigan Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Howard Bison at Eastern Michigan Eagles 6:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ESPN+
- Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on Fox Sports 1
- Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ACC Network
- Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network
- Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network
- Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network
- Akron Zips at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- LIU Post Pioneers at Ohio Bobcats 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1
- Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.