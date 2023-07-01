Kirill Kaprizov is +10000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and information on this Minnesota Wild player, scroll down.

Kirill Kaprizov's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Kirill Kaprizov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 21:02 631:15
Goals 0.3 10
Assists 0.6 17
Points 0.9 27
Hits 0.5 14
Takeaways 0.3 10
Giveaways 1.1 33
Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

Kirill Kaprizov's Next Game

