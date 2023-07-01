Kene Nwangwu is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Kene Nwangwu Injury Status

Nwangwu is currently not listed as injured.

Kene Nwangwu 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
9 CAR, 14 YDS (1.6 YPC), 0 TD 2 TAR, 2 REC, 21 YDS, 0 TD

Kene Nwangwu Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 3.50 490 116
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 27.59 346 95
2023 ADP - 552 133

Kene Nwangwu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 11 Cowboys 4 1 0 1 5 0
Week 18 @Bears 5 13 0 1 16 0

