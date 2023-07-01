Justin Jefferson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Justin Jefferson is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Justin Jefferson Injury Status
Jefferson is currently not on the injury report.
Is Jefferson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Justin Jefferson NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Justin Jefferson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|184 TAR, 128 REC, 1,809 YDS, 8 TD
|4 CAR, 24 YDS (6 YPC), 1 TD
Rep Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Justin Jefferson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|240.66
|17
|1
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|207.33
|34
|1
|2023 ADP
|-
|2
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Justin Jefferson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|11
|9
|184
|2
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|12
|6
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|6
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|13
|10
|147
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|13
|12
|154
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|8
|6
|107
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|8
|6
|98
|0
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|13
|7
|115
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|16
|10
|193
|1
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|33
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|11
|9
|139
|1
|Week 13
|Jets
|11
|7
|45
|1
|Week 14
|@Lions
|15
|11
|223
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|16
|12
|123
|1
|Week 16
|Giants
|16
|12
|133
|1
|Week 17
|@Packers
|5
|1
|15
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|5
|4
|38
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|9
|7
|47
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.