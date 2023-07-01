Josh Oliver is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Josh Oliver Injury Status

Oliver is currently not on the injury report.

Josh Oliver 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 25 TAR, 14 REC, 149 YDS, 2 TD

Josh Oliver Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 26.90 325 52 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 25.54 357 52 2023 ADP - 555 90

Other Vikings Players

Josh Oliver 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Patriots 2 2 8 1 Week 5 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 3 2 21 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Saints 3 1 19 0 Week 11 Panthers 1 1 2 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 6 4 76 1 Week 15 @Browns 2 2 13 0 Week 16 Falcons 3 1 6 0 Week 17 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 2 2 26 0

