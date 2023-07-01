On Saturday, Joey Gallo (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .186 with eight doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (21.3%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .198 AVG .174 .318 OBP .290 .451 SLG .489 12 XBH 11 5 HR 9 12 RBI 15 41/15 K/BB 44/14 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings