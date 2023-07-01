Filip Gustavsson 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Could the Minnesota Wild's Filip Gustavsson claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +6600.
Filip Gustavsson's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)
Filip Gustavsson 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|19
|Goaltending Record
|--
|8-8-2
|Shots Against
|18.70
|561
|Goals Against
|2.91
|53
|Saves
|16.93
|508
|Save %
|--
|0.906
Filip Gustavsson's Next Game
- Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+
