The 2023 season kicks off for Brian Asamoah when the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Brian Asamoah Injury Status

Asamoah is currently not on the injury report.

Brian Asamoah 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 15 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Brian Asamoah 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

