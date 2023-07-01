Andrew Booth Jr. is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Andrew Booth Jr. Injury Status

Booth is currently not on the injured list.

Is Booth your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Andrew Booth Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 11 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Booth and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Vikings Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Andrew Booth Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 9 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.