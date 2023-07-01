Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Bradish

MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .270 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Kirilloff will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.

In 61.2% of his 49 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in three games this season (6.1%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (24.5%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 49 games (24.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .224 AVG .316 .322 OBP .416 .382 SLG .421 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 7 RBI 7 24/11 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings