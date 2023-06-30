The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander will take on the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Minnesota is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in the majors with 343 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.182 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has nine quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Lopez will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan - 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles

