Twins vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (48-31) and the Minnesota Twins (40-42) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Orioles taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 30.
The Orioles will give the ball to Dean Kremer (8-3, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Pablo Lopez (3-5, 4.41 ERA).
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Twins were upset in every contest.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Minnesota and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win nine times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Minnesota scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (343 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson
|June 25
|@ Tigers
|W 6-3
|Bailey Ober vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 26
|@ Braves
|L 4-1
|Sonny Gray vs Spencer Strider
|June 27
|@ Braves
|L 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Elder
|June 28
|@ Braves
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Kolby Allard
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin
|July 3
|Royals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs TBA
|July 4
|Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke
|July 5
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
