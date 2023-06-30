Friday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (48-31) and the Minnesota Twins (40-42) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Orioles taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 30.

The Orioles will give the ball to Dean Kremer (8-3, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Pablo Lopez (3-5, 4.41 ERA).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Twins were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Minnesota and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win nine times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (343 total, 4.2 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule