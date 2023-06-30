Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Royce Lewis (batting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .318.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has an RBI in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.250
|AVG
|.386
|.283
|OBP
|.413
|.409
|SLG
|.545
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|13/2
|K/BB
|13/1
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 50th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
