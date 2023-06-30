The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks while batting .183.

Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 43.3% of his games this year (26 of 60), with multiple hits six times (10.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has an RBI in 14 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 21 games this season (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .198 AVG .169 .318 OBP .282 .451 SLG .461 12 XBH 10 5 HR 8 12 RBI 14 41/15 K/BB 43/13 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings