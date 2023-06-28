Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Gallo -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kolby Allard on the mound, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .186 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 26 of 59 games this year (44.1%), including six multi-hit games (10.2%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (20.3%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has driven in a run in 14 games this year (23.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 21 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.198
|AVG
|.174
|.318
|OBP
|.290
|.451
|SLG
|.477
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|14
|41/15
|K/BB
|40/13
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Allard starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw four innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the New York Yankees.
- In 10 games last season he finished with a 1-2 record and had a 7.29 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP.
