Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 45 hits and an OBP of .298, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 32 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (19.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (44.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.217
|AVG
|.181
|.279
|OBP
|.322
|.512
|SLG
|.319
|16
|XBH
|8
|11
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|6
|43/9
|K/BB
|36/19
|2
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allard starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and threw four innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the New York Yankees.
- In 10 games last season he put together a 1-2 record and had a 7.29 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP.
