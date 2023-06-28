Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .264 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Kirilloff has had a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (6.4%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (23.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.224
|AVG
|.309
|.322
|OBP
|.420
|.382
|SLG
|.426
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|24/11
|K/BB
|19/9
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Allard will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old left-hander threw in relief and went four innings against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he finished with a 7.29 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 1-2 record.
