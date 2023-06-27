Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .250.
- In 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (22.2%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 44.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.241
|AVG
|.258
|.304
|OBP
|.320
|.422
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|27/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|5
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Elder (5-1) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks third, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
