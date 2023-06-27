On Tuesday, June 27, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (51-27) host Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (40-40) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Twins are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Braves (-155). A 9-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Twins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (5-1, 2.40 ERA) vs Joe Ryan - MIN (8-4, 2.98 ERA)

Twins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 67 times and won 44, or 65.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 29-12 (70.7%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-1 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have come away with nine wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

