The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .250.

In 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), Farmer has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Farmer has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 of 49 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 20 .258 AVG .237 .337 OBP .270 .398 SLG .305 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

