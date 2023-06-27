Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 45 hits and an OBP of .303 this season.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 32 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (45.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.217
|AVG
|.189
|.279
|OBP
|.333
|.512
|SLG
|.333
|16
|XBH
|8
|11
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|5
|43/9
|K/BB
|35/19
|2
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.40), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
