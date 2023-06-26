Willi Castro and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .256.

In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Castro has driven in a run in 12 games this season (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .241 AVG .271 .304 OBP .333 .422 SLG .365 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 6 27/5 K/BB 25/5 5 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings