Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Braves on June 26, 2023
Carlos Correa and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Monday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).
Twins vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI (57 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .216/.293/.413 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (8-2) for his 16th start of the season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|8
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|4.0
|8
|8
|8
|8
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|4
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 103 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.
- He's slashing .328/.402/.561 on the season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .236/.350/.541 slash line on the season.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, five home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
