How to Watch the Twins vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 26
The Atlanta Braves versus Minnesota Twins game on Monday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Matt Olson and Royce Lewis.
Twins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 103 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored 340 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (4-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Gray has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Justin Garza
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Spencer Strider
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Mike Soroka
|6/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dean Kremer
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Kyle Bradish
