Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-1) against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .272.
- Jeffers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .615.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 20 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.1%).
- He has scored in 14 of 42 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.281
|AVG
|.263
|.406
|OBP
|.364
|.439
|SLG
|.439
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|8
|21/9
|K/BB
|20/6
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff leads the league.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
