The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Lewis is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of them.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (18.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Lewis has had at least one RBI in 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), with two or more RBI three times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .250 AVG .432 .283 OBP .447 .409 SLG .622 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 5 RBI 9 13/2 K/BB 9/1 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings