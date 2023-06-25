Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Farmer has had a hit in 26 of 47 games this season (55.3%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Farmer has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|18
|.258
|AVG
|.264
|.337
|OBP
|.298
|.398
|SLG
|.340
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|13/3
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
