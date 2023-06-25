After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Michael Lorenzen) at 12:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .298 and a team-best slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in 44 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has an RBI in 22 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 29.9% of his games this season (20 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .220 AVG .221 .289 OBP .305 .407 SLG .434 13 XBH 15 4 HR 7 18 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 37/17 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings