Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Michael Lorenzen) at 12:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .298 and a team-best slugging percentage of .421 this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 44 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has an RBI in 22 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 29.9% of his games this season (20 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.220
|AVG
|.221
|.289
|OBP
|.305
|.407
|SLG
|.434
|13
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|37/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 4.00 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
