Ryan Jeffers -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 18 of 40 games this year (45.0%) Jeffers has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has had an RBI in seven games this season (17.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.5%).

He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .281 AVG .226 .406 OBP .328 .439 SLG .396 6 XBH 5 1 HR 2 2 RBI 8 21/9 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

