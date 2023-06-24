Ryan Jeffers -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is batting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 18 of 40 games this year (45.0%) Jeffers has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jeffers has had an RBI in seven games this season (17.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
  • He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 17
.281 AVG .226
.406 OBP .328
.439 SLG .396
6 XBH 5
1 HR 2
2 RBI 8
21/9 K/BB 19/5
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Tigers will send Olson (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 5.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
