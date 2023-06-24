Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks while hitting .214.

Taylor has had a hit in 34 of 65 games this year (52.3%), including multiple hits seven times (10.8%).

In 13.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.6% of his games this season, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season (20 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .218 AVG .209 .246 OBP .274 .427 SLG .395 11 XBH 8 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 32/6 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings