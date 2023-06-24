Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .209 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Kepler will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), with more than one hit nine times (18.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 48), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season (33.3%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.247
|AVG
|.178
|.305
|OBP
|.253
|.452
|SLG
|.400
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.59 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
