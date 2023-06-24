The Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) aim to add on to their three-game win streak when they play the Houston Astros (41-35) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (3-1) versus the Astros and Ronel Blanco (1-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.66 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (3-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.83 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .184 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco

The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.

Blanco is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.

Blanco will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 2.4 frames per outing).

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.