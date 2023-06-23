Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .248 with eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (20.0%).
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (22.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (44.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.241
|AVG
|.256
|.304
|OBP
|.301
|.422
|SLG
|.359
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|27/5
|K/BB
|24/2
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.82 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.82 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
