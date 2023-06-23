Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (38-38) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (32-41) at Comerica Park on Friday, June 23, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-4, 9.00 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-7, 6.82 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 29, or 61.7%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Twins have a 23-16 record (winning 59% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Twins went 5-5 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Tigers have come away with 24 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 22 of 54 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

