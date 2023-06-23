The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (hitting .375 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .319 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Lewis enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .438 with one homer.

In 68.4% of his 19 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (15.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (15.8%).

He has scored in eight games this season (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 .250 AVG .440 .283 OBP .440 .409 SLG .600 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 5 RBI 7 13/2 K/BB 7/0 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings