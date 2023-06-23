Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .218 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 64 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.9% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Taylor has an RBI in 16 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (31.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.218
|AVG
|.217
|.246
|OBP
|.283
|.427
|SLG
|.410
|11
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz (1-7) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.82 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 6.82 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
