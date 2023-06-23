On Friday, Kyle Farmer (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .262.

Farmer has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).

In 8.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has driven in a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 16 .258 AVG .271 .337 OBP .308 .398 SLG .333 7 XBH 1 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings