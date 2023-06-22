Max Kepler carries a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (37-38) game versus the Boston Red Sox (39-36) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-4) to the mound, while Justin Garza (0-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Twins vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Garza - BOS (0-1, 3.46 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (7-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, a 6.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .969 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Joe Ryan vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with 386 runs scored this season. They have a .265 batting average this campaign with 81 home runs (19th in the league).

The Red Sox have gone 6-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Garza

Garza will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.

He has a 3.46 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .204 against him over his 12 games this season.

Justin Garza vs. Twins

The Twins have scored 322 total runs this season, making them MLB's 18th-ranked scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .230 batting average while hitting 95 home runs (eighth in the league).

