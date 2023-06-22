The Minnesota Twins (37-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-36) will square off on Thursday, June 22 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan getting the nod for the Twins and Justin Garza taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Garza - BOS (0-1, 3.46 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 14-10 (winning 58.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Red Sox have come away with 20 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

