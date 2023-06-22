The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB play with 95 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .398.

The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (322 total).

The Twins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.193).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Ryan has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Ryan will try to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.