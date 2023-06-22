Royce Lewis -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza

Justin Garza TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .308 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Lewis has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in six games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (16.7%).

He has scored in eight of 18 games so far this year.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 .225 AVG .440 .262 OBP .440 .400 SLG .600 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 4 RBI 7 13/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

