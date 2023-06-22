On Thursday, Max Kepler (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Garza. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Justin Garza TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .200 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 22 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.6% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 46 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .246 AVG .163 .308 OBP .242 .464 SLG .360 7 XBH 7 4 HR 5 11 RBI 10 18/6 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings