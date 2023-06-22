The Minnesota Lynx (4-8) will turn to Napheesa Collier (20.9 points per game, fifth in WNBA) when they try to take down DeWanna Bonner (17.9, 11th) and the Connecticut Sun (10-3) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Target Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota's 76.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 78.6 Connecticut gives up to opponents.

The Lynx are 3-3 when they shoot better than 42.7% from the field.

Minnesota is hitting 29.9% of its shots from deep, which is just 0.3 percentage points greater than the 29.6% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Lynx are 2-5 when shooting over 29.6% as a team from three-point range.

Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at around the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Injuries