Carlos Correa -- hitting .237 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .297 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).

He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Correa has had an RBI in 20 games this season (31.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28.1% of his games this season (18 of 64), with two or more runs three times (4.7%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .218 AVG .213 .290 OBP .303 .387 SLG .417 12 XBH 14 3 HR 6 17 RBI 18 32/12 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings