Byron Buxton -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza

Justin Garza TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 43 hits and an OBP of .312, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

In 54.4% of his 57 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 19.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 47.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .208 AVG .213 .272 OBP .366 .464 SLG .375 14 XBH 8 9 HR 2 20 RBI 5 43/9 K/BB 30/19 2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings