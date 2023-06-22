Byron Buxton -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 43 hits and an OBP of .312, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • In 54.4% of his 57 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • In 19.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Buxton has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 47.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 23
.208 AVG .213
.272 OBP .366
.464 SLG .375
14 XBH 8
9 HR 2
20 RBI 5
43/9 K/BB 30/19
2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garza makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
  • In 12 appearances this season, he has put up a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .204 against him.
