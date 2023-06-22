Alex Kirilloff -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 153 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza

Justin Garza TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .264 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (19.5%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (7.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (26.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 17 .227 AVG .315 .326 OBP .439 .387 SLG .444 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 23/11 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

