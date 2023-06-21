After going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .311 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 17 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (35.3%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .222 AVG .440 .263 OBP .440 .389 SLG .600 2 XBH 2 2 HR 1 4 RBI 7 13/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings