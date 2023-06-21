Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Byron Buxton -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 119 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.313) and total hits (42) this season.
- In 30 of 56 games this year (53.6%) Buxton has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Buxton has driven in a run in 15 games this year (26.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (46.4%), including six games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|23
|.207
|AVG
|.213
|.273
|OBP
|.366
|.463
|SLG
|.375
|13
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|5
|41/9
|K/BB
|30/19
|2
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (4-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
