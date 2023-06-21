The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .264 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (24 of 40), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.5%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (27.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (27.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 17 .225 AVG .315 .329 OBP .439 .394 SLG .444 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 22/11 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

