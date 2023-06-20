Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (36-37) will host Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at Target Field on Tuesday, June 20, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +115 odds to play spoiler. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (4-3, 2.65 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.98 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 44 times and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 20-15 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 13 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

